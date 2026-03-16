Realme India has teased the Realme P4 Lite 5G, set to launch on 19 March 2026 at 12 PM IST. Targeted at students, the device promises an AI Boost feature, a flagship-style user interface experience, and generous storage, delivering smooth performance for daily use. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Realme P4 Lite 5G expected specifications include MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 6.8-inch HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, 50MP main + 13MP secondary rear cameras, 5MP front camera, 7000mAh battery with 15W charging, at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Android 15-based realme UI, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Price: Expected to start from INR 15,999. This budget 5G handset stands out with its exceptional battery endurance. Complete details and official pricing will be revealed during the launch event. Vivo T5x 5G Launch in India on March 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Launch in India on March 19, 2026

From your first class to your final exam,⁰stay smooth with AI Boost, flagship UI experience, and plenty of space on #realmeP4Lite 5G. Launching 19th Mar, 12PM. Know More :https://t.co/9pTzXDOyJd https://t.co/qQFs1uRpOg pic.twitter.com/dhhfnXfMM9 — realme (@realmeIndia) March 16, 2026

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