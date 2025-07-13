In a dead rubber, England women managed to get the better of India Women, as the hosts pulled off their third-highest successful chase in T20 Internationals history, chasing down 168 in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series, which India won 3-2. Batting first, India managed 167, with knocks from Shafali Verma (75) and Richa Ghosh (24) as Charlie Dean rattled the visitors' line-up. In reply, Sophia Dunkley (46) and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (56) starred for the home side with a 101-run stand. Bowlers Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy did help India make a comeback in the clash by claiming two wickets. Still, Tammy Beaumont's late-order 30 ensured the match went into the final over, and Sophie Ecclestone and Paige Scholfield ensured England's last-ball victory. Sophie Ecclestone Becomes Youngest English Woman To Make 100 T20I Appearances, Presented With Special Cap by Everton Great Phil Jagielka Ahead of IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 (See Pics).

India Win Series 3-2 Despite Loss

A last-ball thriller in Edgbaston! England win the final T20I by 5 wickets#TeamIndia win the series 3⃣-2⃣ 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/lSqFx9aVLP#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DymdFQtMTT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 12, 2025

