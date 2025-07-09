Sophie Ecclestone attained a memorable achievement in her career as she completed 100 T20I appearances, during the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 in Manchester on July 9. The seasoned spin bowler, at the age of 26 years and 64 days, became the youngest English woman to attain the 100-T20I mark and the special occasion was marked with the presence of Phil Jagielka, Everton Football Club great. The former footballer, who is also Sophie Ecclestone's friend, presented her with her 100th T20I cap before the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 in Manchester. Sophie Ecclestone made her T20I debut for England in 2016 and went on to establish herself as a crucial member of the England Women's National Cricket Team, scalping 139 wickets with her best figures being 4/18. How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of India Women vs England Women Cricket Match on TV.

Sophie Ecclestone Completes 100 T20I Appearances, Presented With Cap by Phil Jagielka

The youngest ever English woman to reach 100 T20 caps, enjoy every minute @Sophecc19 😍 Everton legend and Soph's friend, Phil Jagielka presented her with her cap 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IYVjItWbl7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2025

