Former South African captain Faf Du Plessis has lauded the team for their brilliant performance against West Indies in the T20Is, winning the five-match series 3-2. He singled out spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Quinton De Kock for their match-winning performances throughout the series.

Check his tweet here:

Great series win for @OfficialCSA in the Caribbean. @shamsi90 match winning performance with the ball in every game. Well deserved MOS. @QuinnyDeKock69 special with the bat the whole series.👏👏🔥🇿🇦 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) July 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)