Quinton de Kock played for KKR in the IPL 2025 and then returned to the auction ahead of the 2026 season as KKR released him. Quinton de Kock is currently playing for South Africa against India and also played a solid innings marking his return in the International cricket. Quinton de Kock was initially not in the list but he later registered on the request of one of his former franchises. It ended up being Mumbai Indians, who secured his services for a base price of INR 1 Crore in the IPL 2026 auction. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Cameron Green Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Quinton de Kock Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1 Crore

Quinton de Kock, wicket-keeper from South Africa is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 1 cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

