Arshdeep Singh found himself in trouble against Quinton de Kock during the India vs South Africa second T20I 2025. Quinton de Kock was looking in great touch and was taking down the Indian bowlers. Arshdeep tried to bowl towards the wide lines but missed the line on six occasions. He also bowled a legside wide and the total wide for the over ended up being seven. He bowled a total of 13 deliveries in the over and conceded 18 runs. Fans were surprised to him being out of touch. Buy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Online: Here’s How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20WC in India and Sri Lanka.

Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 Wides In One Over

