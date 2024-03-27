A fan met Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in Hyderabad and touched his feet. Pandya and his team are currently in the 'City of Pearls', where the five-time IPL champions are slated to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27. Before the match, the fan was seen approaching Pandya and greeted him by touching his feet. The all-rounder subsequently chatted with him before the two posed for a picture. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have lost their first matches in IPL 2024. Ex-Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Receives Casteist Slurs from Unruly Spectators At Narendra Modi Stadium in His First Match As Mumbai Indians Skipper in IPL 2024.

Fan Meets Hardik Pandya

