Ex-Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Receives Casteist Slurs from Unruly Spectators At Narendra Modi Stadium in His First Match As Mumbai Indians Skipper in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya captained Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. Although Gujarat Titans won the gave, unruly fans at the stadium hurled abuses and racist slur at the MI captain from the stands.

Cricket Team Latestly| Mar 25, 2024 06:35 PM IST
Ex-Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Receives Casteist Slurs from Unruly Spectators At Narendra Modi Stadium in His First Match As Mumbai Indians Skipper in IPL 2024
Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits; @Slayer_33_/ Twitter)

The IPL fandom received a big surprise when former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya completed a trade move to Mumbai Indians and also replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise. Rohit led Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2023 and him getting replaced by Hardik, who arrived through a trade move send shockwaves among the fans. Mumbai Indians had to trade Cameron Green out to accommodate Pandya but there were several fans across the nation who didn't take in the move in the right kind of mindset. Hardik Pandya captained Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. Although Gujarat Titans won the gave, unruly fans at the stadium hurled abuses and racist slur at the MI captain from the stands. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Backs Tilak Varma's Decision To Turn Down Single Following Narrow Loss to Gujarat Titans.

    After the match between GT and MI, videos have surfaced on social media where some unruly crowd of Ahmedabad greeted Hardik Pandya with the chants of 'Chhapri, Chhapri'. When Pandya was walking back inside the dressing room through the staircase, even then the group of fans hurled abuses and 'Chhapri' chants towards him. Chhapri is a derogatory term used a casual slang that suggests that someone is lower class, uneducated and has a poor taste. It is associated with a specific caste group which makes it offensive. Chhapri is a slur that enforces stereotypes about a caste and it's social standing.  Hardik Pandya Funny Memes Go Viral As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

    This not the first time the Ahmedabad crowd has been in the same situation. During the Team India matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as well there were complains about the conduct of a group of unruly fans creating pandemonium through their behaviour. Although the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad boasts of never seen before state-of-the-art facilities, crowd behaviour is something that needs to be taken care of and be addressed if they keep hosting games of big stature as fans hurling casteist slurs without being unaware of the social connotations and repercussions can lead to hostile situation.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    gamingly