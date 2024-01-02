A fan proposed to his girlfriend at the MCG as Melbourne Renegades faced Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 2. The guy sported a Melbourne Stars shirt while his girlfriend wore a Renegades tee and a presenter interviewed the couple during the match. It was when the guy revealed that he wanted to propose and went down on his knees after taking out the ring from his pocket. His girlfriend was surprised and agreed to the unexpected proposal after which the couple hugged. The moment stood out as an interesting one, during the match. ‘Delhi Boy Bashing Haris Rauf…’ Fans React As Nikhil Chaudhary Smashes Pakistan Pacer for A Six in BBL 2023-24 Match.

Watch Video:

What better place to propose than the @MCG? 💍 Congratulations to this lovely couple 🙌#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/1pANUOXmu3 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2024

