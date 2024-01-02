Indian-born cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary, who is currently playing for Hobart Hurricanes as a local player in the BBL 2023-24 impressed everyone when he hit Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf for a six during the game with Melbourne Stars. Nikhil lofted a square drive, depositing Haris Rauf's full ball on the stump over a six over point. Nikhil was born in Delhi and as a result, fans who loved the shot, drew parallels of it with Virat Kohli's six off Haris Rauf at MCG during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Who is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know Details About the Latest Indian-Australian Cricketer in Hobart Hurricanes Squad for BBL 2023-24.

Not the First Time

Delhi Born Guys smashing Haris Rauf , Not the First Time — Utkarsh (@utkarshh_tweet) January 1, 2024

Delhi Boy Bashing Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf be like, wherever I go why these Delhi boys bashing me 😭 — Naveen Kopparam (@naveenkopparam) January 2, 2024

Nothing New

A Delhi boy bashing Haris Rauf. Nothing new. — Manoj Soni (@imanojsoni) January 1, 2024

Has Happened Before

Not the first time Delhi guy hitting Harish Rauf in T20 in Australia. https://t.co/k9A5fhVAZN — Raghav Gupta (@Raghavg175) January 2, 2024

Why Haris Rauf?

Unbelievable sixes ke receiving end pe Haris Rauf hi kyu hota hai?😭 Livingstone Kohli Now Nikhil Chaudhary https://t.co/L9Mq0IxQnE — Aadarsh 💞 (@aadarshdixit2) January 1, 2024

Same Old Story

Delhi boy haris rauf in Australia, same old story https://t.co/o4uK9rGx8O — Mohit Sharma (@Krishnamohitt) January 1, 2024

