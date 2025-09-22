Drama unfolded during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Pakistan brought in Haris Rauf in the playing XI for the match. He was not part of Pakistan's playing XI in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against India. In the Super 4 match, as he was fielding near the boundary line, some Indian fans started chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' to him. This was in reference to Virat Kohli's match-winning knock against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in which Kohli hit Rauf for two iconic sixes. Rauf responded by putting his hand on ear. It summed up the intense atmosphere in the India vs Pakistan match and the video went viral on social media. Haris Rauf Engages In Heated Verbal Exchange With Abhishek Sharma During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Fans Chant 'Kohli, Kohli' at Haris Rauf Fielding Near Boundary Line

