India vs Pakistan matches always present heated scenarios and the situation was no different during the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 at Dubai. When Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma came out to bat, Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf tried to rattle them with verbal exchange. Rauf was spotted engaged in a heated exchange with Abhishek as the Indian opener gestured at the Pakistan bowler. Fans loved the passion in the two players and made the video viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma, Shaheen Afridi Involved in heated Exchange After Indian Opener Hits Six on First Delivery During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Haris Rauf Engages In Heated Verbal Exchange With Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma to Haris Qasai - Udhar jaake maa chudwa apni 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iXKUo25bQD — Kanishk (@jeene2yarr) September 21, 2025

