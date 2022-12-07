Rohit Sharma is indeed a fighter and staged a brave fight for India as they went down fighting in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7. The Indian captain, despite suffering from a thumb injury earlier in the game, came out to bat when India needed a big effort from someone to take them to a win. He did try his best, smashing 51 runs off just 28 deliveries with five towering sixes and three fours. Despite his effort with a heavily taped left thumb, India fell short by just five runs in the end. However, the defeat did not stop netizens from praising the Indian skipper for his show of bravery and commitment to the team. Check out some reactions: Rohit Sharma’s Heroics in Vain Bangladesh Beat India by Five Runs in Thrilling 2nd ODI 2022, Win Series 2–0

A 'Champion' Indeed!

We lost but what a champion player, fighter, character and captain is Rohit Sharma.. Vintage Rohit Sharma..🫶♥️ — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 7, 2022

Hats off Captain!

Hats off to Rohit Sharma irrespective of end result. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) December 7, 2022

What an Effort!

'Batting with One Hand'

doff your hats for Rohit sharma. It was literally batting with one hand#BANvsIND — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 7, 2022

'A Big Salute'

