Rohit Sharma's blistering 51* off 28 deliveries, despite batting with an injured thumb went in vain as Bangladesh beat India by five runs in thrilling fashion, in the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7. The Indian captain came out to bat when India were in deep trouble and staring at a heavy defeat but Bangladesh, despite Sharma's late onslaught, held on to clinch a five-run win. With this, they won the series 2-0 with one game remaining. Rohit Sharma Comes Out To Bat With Injured Thumb During IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022

Bangladesh Beat India:

