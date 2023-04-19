Arjun Tendulkar finally took his first wicket for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the final over of the match. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians registered a 14-run victory to continue their momentum. Following this, Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on Twitter highlighting the best performers of MI. He also mentioned about his son's first IPL wicket. The caption of Sachin's post reads, "A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!" 'Proud Moment' Fans React On Twitter After Arjun Tendulkar Bags His Maiden IPL Wicket During SRH vs MI Match.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Son Arjun Tendulkar Scalps His Maiden IPL Wicket

A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙 And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

