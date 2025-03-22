Fans shared funny memes to express their reactions after Kolkata Knight Riders scored 60/1 in the powerplay after being restricted to 9/1 at the end of three overs in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match on March 22. The defending champions were rocked early with Quinton de Kock being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the first over that yielded just four runs. Only five runs came off the next two overs and KKR were under pressure at 9/1. But Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine ensured that KKR made the most of the powerplay with some magnificent shots, scoring 51 runs in the next three overs. Take a look at some memes below. Bizarre! Virat Kohli Shown as Bowler on KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Scorecard During Josh Hazlewood's Over, Fans React.

'RCB Bowlers to Ajinkya Rahane'

'From Sleep Mode to Beast Mode'

9 runs in 3 overs. 60 by the powerplay. KKR went from sleep mode to beast mode. #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/cilLB5kChW — Atul (@tiwariaatul) March 22, 2025

Ajinkya Rahane Today

Ajinkya Rahane today #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/7kAlbPWGJb — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) March 22, 2025

Ajinkya Rahane to KKR Fans

Ajinkya Rahane to His Haters

Haters: Rahane is finished now. He is not suitable for T20I! *Le Rahane :#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/7Xv0RdGnLN — देव 🔆 (@refocus21) March 22, 2025

Apt!

