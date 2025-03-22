A bizarre incident happened during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. During the first over of the Bengaluru speedster Josh Hazlewood, the broadcaster mistakenly showed Virat Kohli's name instead of the right-arm pacer. The hilarious incident caught the attention of the social space. Below are some of the reactions. Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami and ICC Chairman Jay Shah Ring Iconic Bell at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Virat Kohli Bowling

Lol

Kkr batting but scorecard showing Kohli. Next level shitty league on display. pic.twitter.com/XCq1R5bXPm — Hirok's Shikkha Montri 🇮🇳 (@iAviOfficial) March 22, 2025

Hilarious!

IPL 2025 SCORECARD GRAPHICS. 📊 But why is Kohli shown as a bowler in the graphics? 🤔😂 #IPL2025#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/ExA8MiVGlz — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) March 22, 2025

Bizarre Incident

Virat Kohli Winning IPL 18

IPL #18, Kohli jersey #18, Kohli bowling 1st over of 18th IPL. It seems BCCI is going to declare Virat as winner of IPL18.#EeSalaCupNamdeSoon#RCB2025Champions? #IPL2025#ViratKohli𓃵#JioHotstarpic.twitter.com/mu84fr4woW — Nishith kumar Mohanty (@NishithKu) March 22, 2025

Broadcasters Obsessed With Virat Kohli

#JioHotstar #KKRvsRCB #RCBvsKKR #IPL2025 Looks like broadcasters are obsessed with #ViratKohli . Look at the scorecard, Instead of Hazelwood, kohli showing up as who opened the bowling for RCB. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QXp3bEB8pq — Sawan Verma (@sawan28) March 22, 2025

