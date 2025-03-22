A bizarre incident happened during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. During the first over of the Bengaluru speedster Josh Hazlewood, the broadcaster mistakenly showed Virat Kohli's name instead of the right-arm pacer. The hilarious incident caught the attention of the social space. Below are some of the reactions. Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami and ICC Chairman Jay Shah Ring Iconic Bell at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Virat Kohli Bowling

Lol

Hilarious!

Bizarre Incident

Virat Kohli Winning IPL 18

Broadcasters Obsessed With Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)