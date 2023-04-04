Delhi Capitals players shared their good wishes and messages for Rishabh Pant ahead of their first home match in IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, April 4. Pant, who is recovering from injuries suffered in a serious car accident last year, will attend the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, as was confirmed by the DDCA. Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav were among the ones to share their wishes for the injured wicketkeeper-batter. They also added that they missed Pant's presence in the dressing room. Delhi Capitals is being led by David Warner this season in Pant's absence. Rishabh Pant to Attend Delhi Capitals' First Home Game Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, Confirms DDCA.

Delhi Capitals' Players Share Wishes for Rishabh Pant

Get Well Soon, Rishabh! 👍 👍 Wishes pour in for @RishabhPant17 as @DelhiCapitals gear up for their first home game of the #TATAIPL 🤗 #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/w8Sp0B4ZTF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

