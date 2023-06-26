Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed the cricketing world with his performance in the IPL and that made selectors notice his good performance in the domestic cricket as well and he earned a call in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies series. Ahead of that the Youngster shares video of his preparation and training on Instagram with the motivational message 'Getting Ready'. BCCI Announces Squad For India vs West Indies Test and ODI Series, Yashasvi Jaiswal Included; Ajinkya Rahane Appointed Vice-Captain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Video of Training On Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

