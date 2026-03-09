ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a rare and sentimental moment on Sunday, 8 March, as Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah walked onto the field for the national anthem accompanied by his young son, Angad. Serving as one of the official player escorts (mascots) for the evening, Angad held his father's hand as the "Men in Blue" lined up before a capacity crowd of over 100,000. The gesture, which quickly went viral on social media, added an emotional layer to a match that served as a redemptive homecoming for the bowler. Jasprit Bumrah Wins Man of the Match Award in India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

The occasion carried significant weight for Bumrah, who was born and raised in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium was the site of the 2023 ODI World Cup final heartbreak, where India fell to Australia. For Bumrah, returning to the same venue three years later for another global final, this time with his family present on the field, represented a powerful personal milestone.

Bumrah’s wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, and his mother, Daljit Bumrah, were also in attendance, watching from the stands as father and son shared the spotlight during the pre-match ceremonies. Ish Sodhi Spotted Crying During New Zealand's National Anthem Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Walks Out With Son Angad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Player of the Final Performance

The emotional start to the evening appeared to serve as a catalyst for Bumrah’s performance. Defending a mammoth total of 255, Bumrah delivered a clinical spell that effectively dismantled the New Zealand run chase. He finished with career-best T20I figures of 4 for 15, including the crucial wickets of Devon Conway and Finn Allen in the powerplay. His ability to maintain precision under immense pressure earned him the Player of the Final award, complementing Sanju Samson's Player of the Tournament accolade.

