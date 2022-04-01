Glenn Maxwell has returned back to the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for IPL 2022 after his marriage with Vini Raman. The Australian all-rounder's return was confirmed by RCB on social media on Friday. He would now have a mandatory three-day quarantine and is then expected to start training with his team. He can be available for his side's game against Rajasthan Royals on April 5.

