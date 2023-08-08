Asia Cup 2023 is all set to get underway on August 30. The marquee tournament will witness India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal battling it out for the crown.Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in India, has released a #HandsUpForIndia campaign for Indian Cricket Team ahead of the kick-start of the competition. They have released a video package in this regard and it is attracting a lot of buzz on social media. Glenn McGrath Says Long Injury Layoff Will Help Jasprit Bumrah Return Fresh to International Cricket

Star Sports Releases Campaign for Indian Cricket Team Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Through thick & thin, fans always have their hands up in support of #TeamIndia. Now, we back them to conquer both Asia & the world! 🙌🏻🏆 Tell us your favourite #HandsUpForIndia moment in the comments. Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnstar Aug 30 Onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/z7zSlbqBfz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)