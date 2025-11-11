India women's national cricket team won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title on November 2, 2025. The side was coached by none other than Amol Muzumdar. Born in 1974, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winning coach Amol Muzumdar will be celebrating his 51st birthday today, on November 11, 2025. As Muzumdar turns 51, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have wished their head coach "a very happy birthday". Besides being the World Cup-winning head coach, Amol Muzumdar has been one of the finest players in the domestic circuit during his time. He scored 11167 runs in 117 First Class matches. ‘Chak De! India 2 Has Its Hero!’: Netizens Compare Coach Amol Muzumdar’s Inspiring Journey to Shah Rukh Khan’s Redemption Tale in 2007 Sports Drama, After India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Win.

BCCI Wishes Amol Muzumdar

2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winning coach 🏆 Here's wishing #TeamIndia Head Coach Amol Muzumdar a very happy birthday 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/XcAKUYshTe — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 11, 2025

