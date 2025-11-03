The Indian Women's Cricket team won their maiden ODI World Cup title on Sunday (November 2) by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final match, which took place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue, who lost to Australia and England in the 2015 and 2017 finals, finally struck gold the third time under the guidance of head coach Amol Muzumdar. Their inspiring journey of redemption reminds us of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic character Kabir Khan from the hit 2007 film Chak De! India. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Walk Hand-in-Hand After India Beat SA in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Vice-Captain’s Fiance and His Sister Palak Muchhal Share Heartfelt Posts (Watch Videos).

Let us tell you, you’re not alone if you’re thinking the same. After the historic win of our Women in Blue at the 2025 World Cup, netizens drew striking parallels between Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabir Khan from Chak De! India and coach Amol Muzumdar’s remarkable journey in leading the team to their ICC Women’s World Cup triumph.

Internet Draws Parallels Between SRK’s Kabir Khan and Women’s Cricket Team Head Coach Amol Muzumdar

After India's Women's ODI World Cup 2025 win, social media users started comparing SRK's Kabir Khan's journey to Amol Mazumdar's remarkable career. user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Here is the perfect script for Chak De! India sequel. He's Amol Mazumdar, one of the most prolific batters in Indian domestic cricket. On his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 1994, he scored 260."

Team India Lift Their Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup Trophy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He continued, "Nicknamed the 'New Tendulkar', he was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket." Another user wrote, "What an incredible journey! Amol Muzumdar's redemption arc from overlooked batsman to World Cup-winning coach is pure inspiration. Chak De! India 2 has its hero."

Another user wrote, "What a story arc! From being the man who never got his India cap to the coach who gave India its first World Cup title, Amol Muzumdar's journey is pure redemption cinema."

Netizens Draw Parallels Between Kabir Khan and Amol Muzumdar

Here is the perfect script for a Chak De India sequel : He's Amol Muzumdar, one of the most prolific batters in Indian domestic cricket. On his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 1994, he scored 260. Nicknamed the “New Tendulkar”, he was touted as the next big thing in Indian… pic.twitter.com/no0XW0K9Nc — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 3, 2025

Amol Muzumdar – the Man of the Moment!

What an incredible journey! Amol Muzumdar's redemption arc from overlooked batter to World Cup-winning coach is pure inspiration. Chak De India 2 has its hero! 🇮🇳 — Shailendra M (@ShailendraM15) November 3, 2025

Some Wise Words from a Netizen

What a story arc! 🎬 From being the man who never got his India cap to the coach who gave India its first World Cup title Amol Muzumdar’s journey is pure redemption cinema. It’s not just a Chak De sequel, it’s a reminder that destiny might delay recognition, but it never denies… — Tanmay Bal Samanta (@Lonewolf_TRB) November 3, 2025

‘New Tendulkar’ to World Cup-Winning Coach

Amazing script for a Chak De India sequel! Amol Muzumdar's journey from "New Tendulkar" to World Cup-winning coach is pure inspiration. Redemption, resilience, and glory:- Bollywood, take notes! — Naresh Tanwar (@nareshtanwar_) November 3, 2025

Amol Muzumdar Deserves the Recognition

Reel vs Real 2007: SRK played the character "Coach Kabir Khan" -coaching the Indian women's national hockey team 2025: Amol Mazumdar Indian women's cricket team coach- Won the title of #WomensWorldCup2025 Yes India is the World Champion and he also deserve the credit. #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/Lcco3arz9c — Pragnya Prasad (@pragnyaprasad) November 3, 2025

Amol Muzumdar’s Journey

Amol Muzumdar’s journey reflects his dedication to the craft and passion for the beautiful game of cricket. Imagine scoring 11,167 runs in domestic cricket without ever wearing the Indian cricket team’s national jersey. Regarded as one of the best batsmen to have never played Test cricket, his remarkable achievements were often overshadowed by other cricketing greats of his era. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy and also captained Andhra Pradesh. Muzumdar retired in 2014.

Later, he was appointed as the coach of the Indian women’s cricket team, and his approach proved instrumental in shaping the squad we see today. After the World Cup final win, Muzumdar said, “We did not look at the losses as losses, we just thought there were some hiccups. I'm speechless, absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment.” Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Bollywood Superstar Cuts Lavish Three-Tier Cake With Golden Crown at Birthday Fan Meet and Greet; Video Capturing the Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

Revisit ‘Chak De! India’

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India starred Shah Rukh Khan as hockey coach Kabir Khan. The 2007 movie, also starring Vidya Malvade and Sagarika Ghatge, is regarded as one of the finest sports films made in the country to date. The story follows a former national team captain Kabir Khan, who coaches a newly formed women's hockey team and crusies them to victory in the world championship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).