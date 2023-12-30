Former England Test captain Joe Root celebrated his 33rd birthday on December 30, 2023. Over the years, Root has established himself to be the batting mainstay of England in Test cricket, captained them and also won an ICC Cricket World Cup title. Celebrating a special cricket, England Cricket wished Root on his special occasion. England’s New Year’s Honours 2024 List: Marcus Trescothick Awarded OBE for Work Towards Mental Health, Stuart Broad Receives CBE for Services to Cricket.

England Cricket Wishes Joe Root

Happy Birthday, @Root66 🎉 4️⃣6️⃣ hundreds 1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ fifties 1️⃣8️⃣8️⃣3️⃣8️⃣ runs 🤯 🎖 MBE 🏆 World Cup winner And there’s plenty more to come… ⏳pic.twitter.com/u4Ua3vbCt4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 30, 2023

