Firefighters in coastal Rhode Island braved sub-freezing temperatures to rescue a dog that fell through thin ice during a New Year's Day walk, authorities said. The Misquamicut Fire Department (MFD) said a yellow Labrador retriever named Phoenix plunged into Little Masachaug Pond near Atlantic Avenue shortly before 9 am after wandering onto unstable ice. With air temperatures dropping to around 15 degrees, firefighters and police rushed to the scene and found the dog struggling in the icy water while the owner remained safely on shore. Wearing ice-rescue suits, responders used an inflatable rescue boat to pull Phoenix from the pond, completing what officials described as a swift and successful rescue.

A yellow Labrador out for a walk with his owner in Rhode Island was rescued by firefighters on New Year's Day after he wandered onto a thin layer of ice covering a pond and fell through the center. Read more: https://t.co/CUwGuLBHX3 pic.twitter.com/maprfdmRPu — ABC News (@ABC) January 2, 2026

