Shubman Gill was born on September 8, 1999. Shining from the days of age of cricket, Shubman Gill broke through the ranks very quickly. After a solid performance in the U-19 World Cup 2018, Shubman entered Team India and from there after years of good performances, he has now been appointed the Indian Test captain. He is a regular in all three formats now and will feature in the Asia Cup 2025 soon. He also had a solid captaincy debut in the recent India vs England series. As he celebrated his 26th birthday, fans wished him on social media. ‘Countdown to Match Day Begins’ BCCI Shares Team India Training Video Ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Opener in Dubai on September 10.

'Prince of Cricket'

Happy 26th Birthday to the Prince of Cricket 👑🔥 Shubman Gill a rising star, a fearless batsman, and a true champion on and off the field! Here’s to more runs, records, and glory ahead! ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBMAN #HBDPrinceGill pic.twitter.com/94qZoT2lhC — Shubman Gill Fc (@ShubmanGill7fc) September 7, 2025

'Happy Birthday Shubman'

No of RTs = Total Runs score by Shubman Gill in the Asia Cup. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBMAN pic.twitter.com/dxb9aiVsx1 — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) September 7, 2025

'May This Brings You Success and Prosperity'

we couldn't find a better way to celebrate his day than this. 🩵🙏🏻 shubman, you deserve all the love, success and happiness, may this year bring you all the success & prosperity. from us to you @ShubmanGill <3 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBMAN pic.twitter.com/tBT4zK9ggP — 𝑫𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒂🌙 (@d_stellarqueen) September 7, 2025

'His Bat Never Lies'

The world may doubt but his bat never lies Shubman Gill is here and forever he will shine HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBMAN pic.twitter.com/y3VaTGOwr6 — 𝑆𝓃𝑒𝒽𝒶77🪞✨ (@xo_sneha77) September 7, 2025

'He Has A Good Comeback'

"No more entertaining cricket lads, Welcome back to the boring test cricket" People often mistook Gill as someone who can't sledge cause he is too kind But every now & then he has shown he has good comeback, sledges up his sleeve Happy Birthday Shubman pic.twitter.com/uTPEj3eUGE — Prateek (@prateek_295) September 7, 2025

'Just Once In A Generation'

Cricket gives us players that leave us in awe every single day. But the sport privileges us with personalities we pray for, identify with, and root for with the passion so many do for Gill, just once a generation. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBMAN — Sam (@269AtEdgbaston) September 7, 2025

'Perfect Balance of Style and Substance'

Watching him bat feels like witnessing the perfect balance of style and substance.His textbook technique makes every off drive look like art in motion. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBMAN pic.twitter.com/TItr5u5OaL — LaPulga (@MessiGill10) September 7, 2025

'Your Batting is My Therapy'

Ur batting is my therapy, saw ur batting performance for the first time keep score keep shining @ShubmanGill HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBMAN pic.twitter.com/Hy6GaUmBW9 — Munai (@Munai55700) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)