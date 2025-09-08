Shubman Gill was born on September 8, 1999. Shining from the days of age of cricket, Shubman Gill broke through the ranks very quickly. After a solid performance in the U-19 World Cup 2018, Shubman entered Team India and from there after years of good performances, he has now been appointed the Indian Test captain. He is a regular in all three formats now and will feature in the Asia Cup 2025 soon. He also had a solid captaincy debut in the recent India vs England series. As he celebrated his 26th birthday, fans wished him on social media. ‘Countdown to Match Day Begins’ BCCI Shares Team India Training Video Ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Opener in Dubai on September 10.

