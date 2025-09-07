The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have posted a video on their official X handle, where the India national cricket team players can be seen training in the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, set to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The BCCI posted the video with the caption "Preps in full swing", displaying their high-intensity training. In the caption, it was also written "The countdown to Match Day begins", as India will be playing their first Asia Cup 2025 match on September 10, against hosts UAE, exactly three days from today, September 7. The IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 T20I match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the video, all players of the Team India squad were seen training, with head coach Gautam Gambhir, and other staff were present too. Asia Cup 2025 starts on September 9, with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Is Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels in India?.

BCCI Shares Team India Training Video:

Preps in full swing 💪 The countdown to 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝘿𝙖𝙮 begins ⏳#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/3SC57XILxD — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2025

