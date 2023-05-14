Rohit Sharma shared an adorable post on the occasion of Mother's Day 2023. The India and Mumbai Indians captain took to social media to share pictures of his mother, Purnima Sharma, wife Ritika and mother-in-law Tina Sajdeh with daughter Samaira. While sharing the pictures, Rohit wrote, "Mother - our entire world summed up in six letters." Apart from Rohit, Hardik Pandya and also Virat Kohli were among the cricket stars to share posts on the occasion of Mother's Day. Virat Kohli's Mother's Day 2023 Greeting For Mother Saroj Kohli, Mother-In-Law Ashima Sharma and Wife Anushka Sharma Is Everything (View Tweet).

See Rohit Sharma's Mother's Day Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)