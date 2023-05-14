On the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day on May 14, alongside several Sports icons, Indian Cricket superstar Virat Kohli also wished his mother and mother-in -law by sharing some adorable pictures on twitter. The RCB Star shared pictures of wife Anushka Sharma with her mother Ashima Sharma alongside his pictures with the latter and his mother Saroj Kohli. Virat also shared a lovely frame of both his mother and mother-in-law together and all smiles. 'A'AI' in the Age of AI'! Sachin Tendulkar's Mother's Day 2023 Wish for His Mother Is Cute, Sweet and Funny (View Photo).

Virat Kohli Shares Greeting For Mother and Mother-In-Law

