Hardik Pandya was not happy with the placement of the spider cam and used the 'F**k' word during the India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan had lost three wickets for seven runs and Shan Masood tried to up the scoring rate with an aggressive shot, However, the batter missed his shot but was lucky as the ball struck the camera, resulting in the delivery being declared a dead-ball.

Lucky Shan Masood

So far Shan Masood has almost run himself out three times, went an inch from being caught by Ashwin (and was given out soft signal), was dropped by Ashwin, and now has been saved by Spider Cam. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 23, 2022

Hardik Pandya's Reaction

