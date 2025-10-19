In a brilliant display of fielding, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur took a superb catch to dismiss England veteran batter Nat Sciver-Brunt during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the 39th over. Spinner Shree Charani bowled a fullish delivery, and Nat Sciver-Brunt hammered it straight towards Harmanpreet Kaur, who was standing at the cover region. Kaur timed her jump to perfection and took a superb catch with both hands. The England batter departed after scoring 38 runs off 49 deliveries. Heather Knight Completes Third ODI Century, England Star Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2205 Match.

Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Superb Catch

Shree Charani வந்தா விக்கெட் உறுதி!🤩 📺 தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் | ICC Women's Cricket World Cup | India vs England | JioHotstar & Star Sports தமிழ் 2-வில்#CWC25#WomenInBluepic.twitter.com/ZDp4Ow2yJa — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Tamil). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)