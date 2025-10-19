England women's national cricket team star batter Heather Knight completed her third ODI century. The right-handed batter reached the glorious milestone during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the India women's national cricket team at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. Aged 34y 297d, Heather Knight is also the second-oldest England Women batter to hit an ODI hundred, after Janette Brittin, who scored 138 vs Pakistan Women (Vijaywada, 1997 WC) aged 38y 161d. It is a special moment for Heather Knight as she slammed a century in her 300th international game. Heather Knight made 109 off 91 deliveries, including 16 boundaries. Heather Knight Completes 300 International Appearances for England, Star Player Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Heather Knight Completes Third ODI Century

The most Heather Knight innings. Smashing a century on her 300th appearance for England 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/gMjOmVU2JZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 19, 2025

