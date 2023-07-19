India A are battling it out against Pakistan A in the 12th match of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on July 19 in Colombo. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. In the 46th over of Pakistan's innings, Harshit Rana pulled off a spectacular catch at short third-man region to get rid of Qasim Akram. The catch has created a lot of buzz on social media. PAK A 205 in 48 Overs | India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Updates of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five-Wicket Haul For Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Harshit Rana Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Qasim Akram in IND A vs PAK A Match

