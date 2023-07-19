19 Jul, 14:25 (IST) PAK A 9/2 in 4 Overs | India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Updates of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 OUT! Rajvardhan Hangargekar has provided India with two wickets in the over! First was Saim Ayub, who edged to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps. Next to fall was Omair Yousuf! India would be delighted with this sort of a start! Pakistan have gotten off to a slowish start after having won the toss and chosen to bat first in this match. Saim Ayub c Dhruv Jurel b RS Hangargekar 0(11) and Omair Yousuf c Dhruv Jurel b Rajvardhan Hangargekar 0(4)

India and Pakistan are set to compete in what is expected to be a high-octane contest at the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 19. Since India and Pakistan do not meet in bilateral cricket, these contests between the archrivals become a treat for fans to watch and cherish. Although this India vs Pakistan is not that of the senior level, the youngsters have put up quite a show in the tournament for this contest to be nothing short of a riveting one. Essentially, this match would differentiate the two teams in the points table.

After having played two matches each, both India and Pakistan are on four points each in the Group B points table. India are ahead though, due to a better net run rate. While India beat UAE A in their opening match and then Nepal subsequently, Pakistan started off with a win over Nepal and then, over the UAE. Both teams would be out to bring an end to each other's undefeated streaks in this match.

This match can go along way in determining the eventual group winner. Stars like Shahnawaz Dahani, Sahibzada Farhan and also skipper Mohammad Haris the ones to watch out from Pakistan while India would count on the likes of captain Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Abhishek Sharma and bowler Harshit Rana to come good in this contest.