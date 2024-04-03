Heartwarming! Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother After Starring in Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Riyan Parag shared a heartwarming moment with his mother after starring in Rajasthan Royals' victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on April 1. The Assam batsman has been in splendid form this season, scoring 181 runs in three games and sitting in second place on the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, the young right-hander was seen waving to his mother, Mithu Barua, who was in the stands. Parag had also met his mother, who gave him the Orange Cap after the MI vs RR match. Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya and Other Mumbai Indians Players Don Punishment Superman Jumpsuits Following MI vs RR IPL 2024 (Watch Videos).

Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother

