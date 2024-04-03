Heartwarming! Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother After Starring in Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

The 22-year-old has been in fantastic form in IPL 2024 and has been one of the reasons why Rajasthan Royals have been splendid so far. The Assam youngster scored 54 runs off 39 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 06:53 PM IST

Riyan Parag shared a heartwarming moment with his mother after starring in Rajasthan Royals' victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on April 1. The Assam batsman has been in splendid form this season, scoring 181 runs in three games and sitting in second place on the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, the young right-hander was seen waving to his mother, Mithu Barua, who was in the stands. Parag had also met his mother, who gave him the Orange Cap after the MI vs RR match. Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya and Other Mumbai Indians Players Don Punishment Superman Jumpsuits Following MI vs RR IPL 2024 (Watch Videos).

Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 06:53 PM IST

Riyan Parag shared a heartwarming moment with his mother after starring in Rajasthan Royals' victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on April 1. The Assam batsman has been in splendid form this season, scoring 181 runs in three games and sitting in second place on the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, the young right-hander was seen waving to his mother, Mithu Barua, who was in the stands. Parag had also met his mother, who gave him the Orange Cap after the MI vs RR match. Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya and Other Mumbai Indians Players Don Punishment Superman Jumpsuits Following MI vs RR IPL 2024 (Watch Videos).

Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 MI vs RR Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag Riyan Parag Mother
You might also like
Sunil Narine Smashes 21-Ball Half-Century During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match
Cricket

Sunil Narine Smashes 21-Ball Half-Century During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match
How to Watch DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match
Cricket

How to Watch DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match
Sunil Narine Smashes 21-Ball Half-Century During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match
Cricket

Sunil Narine Smashes 21-Ball Half-Century During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match
How to Watch DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match
Cricket

How to Watch DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match
LSG Head Coach Justin Langer’s Special ‘Fenta’ Message for Shoaib Akhtar Amidst Mayank Yadav’s Success in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Cricket

LSG Head Coach Justin Langer’s Special ‘Fenta’ Message for Shoaib Akhtar Amidst Mayank Yadav’s Success in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Mayank Yadav Shares Pic of Celebrating Cameron Green’s Wicket During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Writes ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ (See Post)
Cricket

Mayank Yadav Shares Pic of Celebrating Cameron Green’s Wicket During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Writes ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ (See Post)
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Taiwan
100K+ searches
Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP
50K+ searches
DC vs KKR
50K+ searches
Ghulam Nabi Azad
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkatass="rhs_story_title">Navi Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Taiwan
100K+ searches
Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP
50K+ searches
DC vs KKR
50K+ searches
Ghulam Nabi Azad
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma