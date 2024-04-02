It was a very wholesome moment and a sight to watch as Riyan Parag shared a wholesome moment with his mother after the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. RR went on to defeat MI by six wickets and attained an easy victory. Riyan Parag is now the orange cap holder after his crucial performance of 54 runs in 39 balls. Riyan Parag has now joined Virat Kohli at the top as both of the batters have equal runs in IPL 2024 i.e. 181 runs. Rohit Sharma Asks Fans to Stop As They Booed Hardik Pandya During MI vs RR IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

No one loves you like your mom does. 💗 pic.twitter.com/oaWC2SYR47— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 1, 2024

