Mumbai Indians have launched ticket sales for ‘The Mix’, the franchise’s flagship pre-season fan festival. Scheduled for 21 and 22 March 2026 at the Jio World Garden, the event allows supporters to engage with the squad before the IPL 2026 season begins. Tickets are available exclusively through the Mumbai Indians' official website and the BookMyShow app. Prices start at INR 499, with premium 'Gold' packages offering exclusive lounge access and official merchandise. The festival features live music, interactive cricket zones, and Q&A sessions with the players. Superhero Rohit Sharma Statue Installed at the Mumbai Indians' 'The Mix' Event Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

By MI The Mix Event Tickets

Chalo, kal milte hai, Paltan! 💙 Don't miss out the experience at #TheMIX, book your tickets 👇https://t.co/Dt3qAzeFld pic.twitter.com/kMsCKXknms — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 20, 2026

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