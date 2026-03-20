A superhero-themed statue of Rohit Sharma was installed at the Jio World Garden on Friday, 20 March 2026. The installation serves as the centrepiece for the Mumbai Indians' inaugural ‘The Mix’ fan festival, scheduled to begin this weekend. Running from 21–22 March, the two-day festival blends cricket with live music and street culture. The statue, depicting Sharma in a heroic pose, has already gained traction online, with viral footage showing supporters gathered at the Bandra Kurla Complex site. MI IPL 2026 Tickets: Mumbai Indians Announce Phase-wise Ticket Sale Online.

Rohit Sharma’s statue at the Mumbai Indians Experience event, The Mix.🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/4V37PXDrtT — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 20, 2026

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