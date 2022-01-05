Australia and England will face off against each other in the 4th Test of the Ashes series at the SCG in Sydney. The clash will begin from January 05, 2021 (Wednesday) onwards at 05:00 AM IST. Sony Sports will provide the telecast while SonyLIV will live stream the game.

The mighty #Aussies retained the #Ashes in just 12 days & are now in a luxurious position. Can England boost up their morale & play for pride or will Australia succeed with their hunt for a whitewash? #RivalsForever Tune into the 4th Test to find out! #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/Kr2xZpby0P — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)