Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test of the two-match series on Saturday, March 30. The BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram with the action starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option available of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series in India as there is no official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live stream viewing option on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of purchasing a pass. Pakistan Cricket Board Selectors Visit Kakul Military Camp To Negotiate Captaincy in All Formats With Babar Azam.

BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 Day 1 Free Live Streaming and Viewing Option

