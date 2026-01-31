In the opening T20I of the 2026 series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sam Curran became only the second Englishman to record a T20I hat-trick, following Chris Jordan’s feat in 2024. Despite an expensive start to his spell, the left-arm seamer produced a match-turning performance in the 16th over by dismissing Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana with consecutive deliveries. Curran's triple strike collapsed the Sri Lankan lower order, helping to restrict the hosts to 133 all out. Combined with a disciplined 3-19 from Adil Rashid and a fluent 46 from Phil Salt, Curran's contribution ensured England secured an 11-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as rain interrupted the chase, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Adil Rashid's Three-fer, Sam Curran's Hat-trick Hand England Win Against Sri Lanka in T20I Series Opener.

Sam Curran Hat-Trick Video

A T20I hat-trick for England is rarer than a sunny day in London, and Sam Curran just found one ☀️🎳 He becomes just the second English bowler to pick a T20I hat-trick 🔥 . . [Sam Curran, Wickets, Hat-trick, England, History, Sri Lanka, Fast Bowling] pic.twitter.com/Q88tv6S3AG — FanCode (@FanCode) January 30, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)