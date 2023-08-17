The West Indies cricketers will be back in action just days after a famous series win against India as the CPL 2023 is about to commence from August 17, Thursday. St Lucia Kings take on Jamica Tallawahs on August 17, Thursday at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Given Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the T20 extravaganza, Indian fans can tune in to Star Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of the upcoming match. Also, SLK vs JT will be live-streamed in FanCode app and website. Thus, fans can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game without paying any subscription charge.

CPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Reminiscing @JAMTallawahs's Glory in Gold! 🥇 Can they repeat this exceptional feat? Tune-in to #CPLonStar, Aug 17, 4:30 AM onwards only on Star Sports Network.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/7JTjhzxexI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 16, 2023

