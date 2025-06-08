India A will be eager to make a comeback on day 3, with the bowling failing to make a mark on day 2 of the ongoing 2nd unofficial Test against England Lions on Sunday, June 8. The third day's play in the India A vs England Lions match will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is taking place at County Ground, Northampton. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025, and fans can watch India A vs England Lions live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch the India A vs England Lions live streaming on the SonyLIV as well as JioHotstar apps and websites, but after purchasing subscriptions. Tushar Deshpande Removes Tom Haines As England Lions Reach 146/2 Against India A at Tea on Day 2 of 2nd Unofficial Test.

India A vs England A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming

𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐬! 🔥 India A dominated Day 1 & 2 with the bat, now it’s over to the bowlers to turn up the pressure against the England Lions! 💪 England Lions 192/3 at Day 2, Stumps, how many wickets will India A take on Day 3? 🤔 ENGLAND LIONS 🆚 INDIA… pic.twitter.com/ohnuB4gRfc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 8, 2025

