Northampton, Jun 7 (PTI) Tushar Deshpande removed half-centurion Tom Haines (54) as England Lions reached 146 for two in reply to India A's 348 at tea on the second day of their second unofficial Test, here Saturday.

England Lions were trailing by 202 runs in the first essay when rains interrupted the proceedings to force an early tea.

Also Read | Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast Online.

Emilio Gay, who had a scratchy start, recovered to reach 46 not out off 79 balls with five fours. He was accompanied by Jordan Cox, who was batting on 10.

The change of ball after the 27th over seemed to have worked for India as Deshpande broke a stubborn partnership which had kept the visitors at bay for a long time in the second session.

Also Read | Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi Leads Delegation To Engage With Commonwealth Sport on CWG 2030 Games Bid.

Haines had put on 94 runs for the second wicket with Gay with those runs coming off only 128 balls.

The delivery in the 28th over from Deshpande, however, was an innocuous one as the bowler pitched it wide and Haines went hard for his drive. The extra bounce led to his dismissal as wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took a sharp catch for the second breakthrough.

Haines did well to make 54 off 88 balls with nine fours.

Brief Scores:

India A 1st innings: 348 all out

England Lions 146 for 2 in 33 overs: (Tom Haines 54, Emilio Gay batting 46; Anshul Kamboj 1/38, Tushar Deshpande 1/44).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)