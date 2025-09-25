In the first warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the New Zealand women's national cricket team are set to lock horns with India A. The India A vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match is scheduled to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, September 25. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the India A vs New Zealand Women match is expected to have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the IND A-W vs NZ-W match might be available on Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this too. In New Zealand, the match will be live on Sky Sport NZ. India Women Defeat Australia Women By 102 Runs in 2nd ODI 2025; Smriti Mandhana's Century, Deepti Sharma's All-Round Performance Power Women in Blue to Victory.

New Zealand Women Warm-Up Games Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)