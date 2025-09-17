After a loss in the first ODI of the three-match series, India Women have returned strong as they have sealed a comfortable 102-run victory in the second match of the series and levelled it 1-1. Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl first in a much similar strategy to the last game. India produced a good batting performance again as Smriti Mandhana scored a scintillating century. Later, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh powered India to a total of 292. Chasing it, Australia kept losing wickets from the start and except a small spell of fight from Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, no one could post a significant fight. In the end, Australia were bowled out for only 190 . Kranti Goud picked three wickets and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets. Smriti Mandhana Slams Fastest Century Against Australia Women's Cricket Team in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025.

India Women Defeat Australia Women By 102 Runs in 2nd ODI 2025

