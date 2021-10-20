India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the warm-up match which will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The game will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Live Streaming Deets:

Practice makes perfect, and that's why we can't wait to watch #TeamIndia's #INDvAUS warm-up game! 😀 Catch their ⚔️ against #TeamAustralia in the run up to the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup!#LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/iQYrxNBrhr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)