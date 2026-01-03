Sports cars are an expensive luxury hobby that celebrities often indulge in, with cricketers and actors leading the way. Lamborghini remains a favourite amongst Indian cricketers, with the India national cricket team pacer Harshit Rana becoming the newest member of the 'Lambo' owning group. In a video shared on Instagram by Pallav Paliwal, Rana could be seen getting out of his yellow swanky new Lamborghini at Delhi airport. Rana has made his love for luxury cars quite public and was also seen riding a Lamborghini Urus a few months ago in Australia. The Indian speedster already owns a BMW 5 Series, and this new Lamborghini will only add to his impressive collection. Rohit Sharma Spotted Driving His New Lamborghini Urus SE With Special '3015' Number Plate On Mumbai Streets.

Harshit Rana With His Lamborghini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

