India will reboot their one-day squad after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia. South Africa will be looking to improve its 1-1 record against India in the recent T20I series against the top two sides of the format. The exciting game will start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs South Africa second T20I match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast IND vs SA ODI match. Fans can use Disney+Hotstar for free live streaming of the India vs South Africa ODI match on mobile phones. Harshal Patel's Match-Winning Spell Helps Haryana Clinch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Title Defeating Rajasthan in Final.

IND vs SA Live Streaming and Telecast

T20Is 👉 1️⃣-1️⃣ ODIs 👉 ❓ The Bullring in Johannesburg is ready to host the 1st of 3 fiery ODI clashes 🔥 Tune in to #SAvIND 1st ODI LIVE Today | Coverage starts at 12.30 PM#Cricket pic.twitter.com/AFxaiet3kH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)